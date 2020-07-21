Jawa Motorcycles has started delivering the Perak bobber styled bike to the Indian customers. The very first unit of the Perak BS 6 has been delivered to a buyer in Hyderabad.

The Jawa Perak originally made its debut in November 2018 and was later launched in 2019. While its deliveries were earlier scheduled to start from April this year, but the unprecedented Covid-19 virus outbreak delayed its deliveries by a fair margin.

It was recently revealed that the Perak has turned slightly more powerful in its BS 6 version. It delivers a higher 32.74 Nm of peak torque as against 31 Nm output recorded in its previous form. On the other hand, its power output remains the same at 30.64 PS. It runs on a 334 cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine which breathes out through the signature twin Jawa exhausts crafted especially to sync with its authentic bobber styling.

The factory-built custom bobber shares its underpinnings with other Jawa bikes, but on the other hand, it gets a more hunkered down look. It features blacked-out spoked wheels, retro-theme tear-drop fuel tank, a wide handlebar, single-pod instrument cluster and a low-set single-seat with integrated brake light. It is only available with a matte black paint scheme featuring golden pinstripes.

In terms of cycle parts and equipment, it gets fat looking telescopic front forks along with a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock. The anchoring duties are performed by a 280 mm disc at the fornt and a 240 mm disc brake at the rear. The brakes work in conjunction with dual-channel ABS which is offered as standard.

Jawa Motorcycles is accepting bookings on the Perak for a reservation amount of ₹10,000. It is priced at ₹1,94,500* and is available with easy finance options including a 100% funding scheme.

(ex-showroom, Delhi)