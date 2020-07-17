Jawa Perak BS 6 output revised, now more powerful

Earlier this week, Classic Legends announced that it is starting the deliveries of the new Jawa Perak from July 20 and company also revealed the revised technical specifications in the same press note.

As per the latest info, the Perak BS 6 produces a higher 32.74 Nm of peak torque as against previously known 31 Nm. The power output remains unaltered at 30.64 PS. It is powered by a 334 cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine breathing out through the signature twin Jawa exhausts crafted especially in sync with the bike's authentic bobber styling.

The Jawa Perak pricing was announced on November 15, 2019, and the company opened bookings starting from January this year. Its been a while since the bike went on sale but the deliveries couldn't really take-off due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus.

The bike is priced at ₹1,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available with easy finance options including a 100% funding scheme. Other highlights include:

- 50% off on first 3 EMIs

- Special EMI plan of ₹6,666/month

- EMI plans such ₹8,000 for two years and ₹6,000 for three years

The Jawa Perak is available for display, test rides and booking at all authorized Jawa dealerships across the country. It doesn't have any direct rivals, although it is bound to face serious heat from the likes of Benelli Imperiale 400 and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Unleashing the Jawa Perak, Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends said, “When we set out to build the Perak, the goal was simple – to create a motorcycle with the right blend of exclusivity, individuality and performance, with a hint of sinister and dark. Built on the idea of India’s first factory custom, the Perak is just that and now it is out on its prowl. We welcome them to the ’dark’ side and hope that nights will never be the same for Perak riders."