Deliveries of Jawa Perak to commence from July 20

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra resurrected the Jawa moniker back in late-2018 with the announcement of three bikes - the Jawa, the Forty Two and the Perak.

While the Jawa and Forty Two were made available to the customers in early 2019, the Perak, however, could never exactly go on sale. A year after its first debut, the BS 6-compliant Perak was then introduced in November 2019 at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the deliveries of the same were set to begin in April, the Coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in its original plans.

Now Classic Legends has officially announced that Jawa Perak's deliveries are set to commence from July 20.

Unleashing the Jawa Perak, Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends said, “When we set out to build the Perak, the goal was simple – to create a motorcycle with the right blend of exclusivity, individuality and performance, with a hint of sinister and dark. Built on the idea of India’s first factory custom, the Perak is just that and now it is out on its prowl. We are proud of our creation and today we offer it to our customers to enjoy. We welcome them to the ’dark’ side and hope that nights will never be the same for Perak riders."

The Perak is currently the highest-capacity bike from Jawa. It runs on a BS 6-compliant 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine which is known to develop 30 PS and 31 Nm of torque. In comparison to the other two Jawa models, it also varies in other aspects including a unique subframe and rear suspension setup.

In terms of equipment and cycleparts, it gets conventional telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. For the anchoring duties, it uses disc brake at both the ends. This braking system works in conjunction with dual-channel ABS which is offered as a part of the standard kit.

The USP of the Jawa Perak is its famous bobber styling with a low and long stance. It chucks all the chrome bits seen on its smaller cousins but features a matte-black treatment along with a floating seat, bar-end mirrors, chopped fenders, and stubby exhaust mufflers.

Currently, it doesn't have a direct competition but it looks ready to bite a chunk off the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Benelli Imperiale 400's shares.