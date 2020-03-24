Coronavirus: Jawa Motorcycles India suspends production, deliveries delayed

Classic Legends, owned by Mahindra Group, has now joined the list of automakers to halt the production due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company has made it official that it is suspending production of Jawa motorcycles at its Pithampur facility.

The company has announced that the decision came due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in the complete lock down of several states in the country. The Government of India has also imposed Section 144 to contain the spread of the disease.

The company has also announced that as a result of pandemic, deliveries of all its bikes, including Jawa Perak Bobber, will be delayed. For the record, it was about to start deliveries of the Perak Bobber from April 2nd.

Making the announcement, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends said, "These are unprecedented times. Our thoughts are foremost on the safety and well-being of our customers and people engaged with us in different capacities. Coming to the disruption in production and delivery, we are confident and prepared to overcome the blip that COVID-19 has caused. The Pithampur plant capacity is expected to go up to 10,000 motorcycles per month when the situation is fully normalised. With these increased numbers, Jawa lovers can expect quicker deliveries and new customers will have to wait lesser for their motorcycles. In the meantime, we advise everyone to stay safe and take all precautions that are necessary and following all directives of the relevant authorities."

The bike maker also said that it has been facing severe supply issues for components from China since the starting of this year. Moreover, it doesn't have adequate components and parts since the inventory is on the verge of exhaustion. On the other hand, Indian suppliers have also stopped production and halted operations, which has further affected the overall production of the bikes.

In similar updates, other bike makers such as Yamaha and Hero have already announced suspension of production earlier this week.



