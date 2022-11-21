HT Auto
India's First Geared Electric Motorcycle Unveiled; Bookings To Open Soon

India's first geared electric motorcycle unveiled; bookings to open soon

Technology start-up Matter has unveiled the country's first geared electric motorcycle which bets big on technology and has been designed for travelling on both trails and roadways. Built from the ground-up and in-house, the electric vehicle will be manufactured from the company's facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across major cities. Bookings will be opened soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2022, 15:59 PM
The Matter electric bike boasts a touch-enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC), powered by a state-of-the-art processor, 4G connectivity and Android software. The User Interface (UI) is such that it provides the rider with all the information they need such as speed, gear position, riding mode, navigation, media, and call control.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch is less than a week away: What we know

The electric bike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, five kWh Power Pack - the matterEnergy 1.0. The integrated unit houses the Battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU), power conversion modules and other protection systems. The power pack makes use of multiple patented technologies such as Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS).

The BMS on the pack constantly monitors and optimises the system for efficiency, security, and reliability. Further, the Power Pack comes equipped with multiple sensors at key locations for keeping regular tab on parameters such as temperature, current, and voltage.

The electric motorcycle is powered by a HyperShift Manual Gearbox. Its 10.5kW electric motor comes paired with the proprietary sequential manual transmission that expands the performance range of the drivetrain.

The Matter electric bike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector. The bike also comes equipped with an onboard charger, matterCharge 1.0, using which, the vehicle can be charged anywhere with a 5 Amp plug. The on-board charger can charge the vehicle in less than 5 hours and has an over charge protection as well.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 15:44 PM IST
TAGS: Matter electric motorcycle electric bike EV electric mobility
