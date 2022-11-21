Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch is less than a week away: What we know

Ultraviolette Automotive is ready to launch its much-awaited electric sportsbike Ultraviolette F77 in India on November 24. The electric bike was unveiled in an event a few weeks ago and grabbed the attention of the rider community of the country with its eye-catching styling and the promised features and technologies. Backed by the TVS Motor Company among others, Ultraviolette Automotive claims to have invested five years of research in developing the F77 e-bike. Ultraviolette opened bookings for the F77 late last month at a token amount of ₹10,000. The price of the electric sportsbike is yet to be revealed, but the manufacturer has already divulged several details of the model. Here are what we know about it so far.

A lightweight chassis

The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike is built on a lightweight frame that promises better handling on the road and during a high-speed run. Ultraviolette Automotive claims that the electric bike has become 30 per cent lighter than before and twice stiffer too, which ensures better stability for the bike and more safety for the rider.

Three variants

Ultraviolette Automotive has claimed that the electric bike will come in three variants. These three variants are Airstrike, Laser and Shadow. These three variants of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bike will offer different specifications and performances.

More than 70,000 bookings

During opening bookings for the electric bike, Ultraviolette Automotive claimed that the F77 had already fetched more than 70,000 pre-order interests from around 190 countries. The number would have increased significantly by now.

Fixed lithium-ion battery

The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike comes with a fixed lithium-ion battery pack. This battery pack promises to offer higher energy density than ever, ensuring more power output and significantly improved riding range than the previous prototype shown by the EV manufacturer. The EV company also claimed this battery pack is located inside an aluminium casing and is the largest available on any electric two-wheeler in India. It comes with five levels of safety and passive air cooling technology.

307 km range

The Ultraviolette F77 promises to offer a 307 km range on a single charge. Such a high riding range on a single charge is possible because of the higher energy density of the battery pack and improved engineering, claimed the manufacturer.

