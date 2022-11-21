If you have an EV and the thought of where to find the next charging station makes you anxious...
...then don't worry as Google Maps is at your service
A new update in Google Maps will now allow user to search for EV fast charging stations
To access this feature, one needs to type key words such as EV charger or charging station
Then an option will pop up which...
...will ask the user's preference, for example charger's power or type of plug
This new feature is available for both Apple and Android users
Another update of the app will help users to tailor plan a route they intend to take to reach their destination
This update is available for both ICE vehicle owners as well as EV ones