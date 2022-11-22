HT Auto
Home Auto News In Pics: Matter's Geared Electric Motorcycle Makes Debut

In pics: Matter's geared electric motorcycle makes debut

The Matter electric bike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, five kWh Power Pack.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2022, 09:06 AM
Matter has unveiled the country's first geared electric motorcycle which bets big on technology.
Matter has unveiled the country's first geared electric motorcycle which bets big on technology.
The Matter electric vehicle will be manufactured from the company's facility in Ahmedabad.
The Matter electric vehicle will be manufactured from the company's facility in Ahmedabad.
The Matter electric bike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, five kWh Power Pack - the matterEnergy 1.0, which houses the Battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU).
The Matter electric bike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, five kWh Power Pack - the matterEnergy 1.0, which houses the Battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU).
Matter electric bike's 10.5kW electric motor comes paired with a HyperShift Manual Gearbox.
Matter electric bike's 10.5kW electric motor comes paired with a HyperShift Manual Gearbox.
The electric bike also comes equipped with an onboard charger, matterCharge 1.0, using which, the vehicle can be charged anywhere with a 5 Amp plug.
The electric bike also comes equipped with an onboard charger, matterCharge 1.0, using which, the vehicle can be charged anywhere with a 5 Amp plug.
The Matter electric bike boasts a touch-enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC), powered by a state-of-the-art processor, 4G connectivity and Android software.
The Matter electric bike boasts a touch-enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC), powered by a state-of-the-art processor, 4G connectivity and Android software.
Bookings for the Matter electric bike will be opened soon.
Bookings for the Matter electric bike will be opened soon.
