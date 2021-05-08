The new middleweight Aprilia RS660 has been launched in the Philippines at PHP 860,000 (equivalent to ₹13.19 lakh). It is also available in other Southeast Asian markets including Malaysia. The bike is also expected to hit the Indian shores in late-2021 or early 2022.

It has already been listed on the Aprilia India website along with its semi-faired sport-touring cousin - Tuono 660. The company is yet to announce a launch date on the model. As far as launch price goes, it is expected to be priced around ₹11 lakh to ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It will be a rival to the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R7 which was teased recently. Also, Kawasaki is rumoured to be gearing up to launch a middleweight twin-cylinder supersport in the form of Ninja 700R.

(Also Read: 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 appear on Indian website)

The Aprilia RS660 features sporty ergonomics and a full-fairing design. Some of its exterior features include twin-pod LED headlight at the front, a digital instrument cluster, split-style seats, and a compact exhaust cannister. It is currently available in three colours – Lava Red, Black Apex, and Acid Gold.

It sources power from a 659 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of pushing out 100 bhp of power at 10,500rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.

(Also Read: Aprilia SXR 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street: Price, specification & features)

It comes kitted with a number of electronic rider aids such as a traction control system, wheelie control, and a cruise control system. Moreover, it also gets riding modes such as Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge, and Time Attack.