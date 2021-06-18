Top Sections
In Pics: 2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched in India with retro styling, Bluetooth screen

7 Photos . Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 01:44 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Yamaha FZ-X is born from the same DNA as the existing FZ-FI bike.
  • 2021 FZ-X from Yamaha has a starting price of 1.16 lakh.
  • The new FZ-X gets the same engine as the FZ-FI.

1/7Yamaha FZ-X has been introduced in two trims. The higher variant gets Bluetooth connectivity, while the rest of the details remain unchanged on both variants.
2/7The 2021 FZ-X gets a fully digital instrument panel with Bluetooth. There is also USB power socket for mobile charging on the go.
3/7The new FZ-X gets the same engine as the FZ-FI motorcycle. At the heart of the bike sits a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.
4/7The FZ-X sports a full LED headlamp at the front. In addition, there are LED tail lamps at the back that add a touch of modernity on the motorcycle.
5/7It rides on long travel telescopic front forks with covers. At the back, there is a single monoshock unit. The high raised handlebar, seat position along with raised ground clearance is likely to make the FZ-X a capable bike to ride, irrespective of the riding conditions.
6/7The new Yamaha FZ-X gets a range of colour options including Matt Copper, Metallic Blue, and Matte Black.
7/7On the outside, the new FZ-X takes a neo-retro approach to attract a younger set of enthusiasts.
