Home
>
Auto
>
Two-wheelers
> In Pics: 2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched in India with retro styling, Bluetooth screen
In Pics: 2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched in India with retro styling, Bluetooth screen
7 Photos
. Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 01:44 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new Yamaha FZ-X is born from the same DNA as the existing FZ-FI bike. 2021 FZ-X from Yamaha has a starting price of ₹1.16 lakh. The new FZ-X gets the same engine as the FZ-FI.
1/7Yamaha FZ-X has been introduced in two trims. The higher variant gets Bluetooth connectivity, while the rest of the details remain unchanged on both variants.
<
2/7The 2021 FZ-X gets a fully digital instrument panel with Bluetooth. There is also USB power socket for mobile charging on the go.
<
3/7The new FZ-X gets the same engine as the FZ-FI motorcycle. At the heart of the bike sits a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.
<
4/7The FZ-X sports a full LED headlamp at the front. In addition, there are LED tail lamps at the back that add a touch of modernity on the motorcycle.
<
5/7It rides on long travel telescopic front forks with covers. At the back, there is a single monoshock unit. The high raised handlebar, seat position along with raised ground clearance is likely to make the FZ-X a capable bike to ride, irrespective of the riding conditions.
<
6/7The new Yamaha FZ-X gets a range of colour options including Matt Copper, Metallic Blue, and Matte Black.
<
7/7On the outside, the new FZ-X takes a neo-retro approach to attract a younger set of enthusiasts.
<
3 min read . 03:08 PM IST
2 min read . 12:47 PM IST
1 min read . 10:57 AM IST
2 min read . 12:11 PM IST
4 min read . 01:10 PM IST