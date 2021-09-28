Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > In Pics: 2021 Kawasaki Z650RS breaks cover

In Pics: 2021 Kawasaki Z650RS breaks cover

5 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2021, 03:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Kawasaki Z650RS is likely to arrive in the Indian market sometime in 2022.
  • Kawasaki Z650RS will set its sight on other retro-classic models including the Triumph Bonneville range.

1/5The new Kawasaki Z650RS comes based on the already available Z900RS bike but uses a smaller 650cc platform from the Ninja 650 and the Z650 bikes.
2/5The Kawasaki Z650RS will set sight on other retro-classic models including the Triumph Bonneville range.
3/5Apart from the powertrain, the Z650RS also shares a majority of its hardware components with the Z650/Ninja 650 bikes.
4/5On the outside, the Z650 gets a retro design with a round front headlight, a curvy fuel tank, split-spoke wheels, and a flat saddle.
5/5The Z650RS has been made available in three colour schemes – Metallic Spark Black, Candy Emerald Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey/Ebony.
  • First Published Date : 28 Sep 2021, 03:57 PM IST