Honda Shine BS 6 becomes costlier in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced a price hike on its Shine commuter motorcycle. The bike has now turned costlier by ₹1,072. This comes out as the second price revision in the last two months.

After the latest price hike, the Shine now starts from ₹71,550 for the drum brake variant, while the disc brake trim now costs ₹76,346. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Save for the price hike, there is no other change on the motorcycle.