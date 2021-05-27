Honda X-Blade available with cashback offer of up to 3,500

Honda 2Wheelers India has now rolled out its cashback offer to more models including the X-Blade sports commuter motorcycle. The Activa maker announced that the X-Blade will be available with a 5% cashback (up to ₹3,500). However, the offer is available on EMI transactions and is limited to SBI credit cardholders only.

As found in the previous offers announced by Honda, there has to be a minimum transaction of ₹40,000 to avail the cashback benefits. The offer is valid from May 1st to June 30th.

The Honda X-Blade sports commuter is available for purchase in two iterations - single disc and dual disc. Its pricing has been kept at ₹1,09,264 for the base model, while the higher-spec dual disc trim has been priced at 1,13,654. (Both prices are ex-showroom). Apart from a different braking setup both the variants of the model get identical specifications and features.

At the heart of the Honda X-Blade sits a 162.71cc, single-cylinder engine. This unit has been rated to produce 13.67bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Some of the key features of the bike include its LED headlight and taillight, digital instrument cluster, muscular fuel tank, hazard switch, under cowl, engine stop switch, 130 mm wide rear tyre, and a dual outlet canister. It is available in four colour options - Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

Honda has previously rolled out the same cashback offer for models such as Hornet 2.0, Activa 6G, Shine BS6, Grazia 125, and Dio BS6.