Honda 2Wheelers India has rolled out a slew of lucrative cashback offers for its products in the country lately. While previously, it announced a cashback offer on the Activa 6G, Grazia 125, and the Dio BS6, it has now also added the Shine BS 6 to the list.

As part of the latest offer, customers are eligible to avail a cashback of 5% (up to ₹3,500 per card). As seen previously, the offer is applicable only on EMI transactions. Only SBI credit cardholders can avail the cashback and the minimum transaction to qualify for this offer is ₹40,000. It remains valid from May 1st to June 30th, 2021 only.

The Shine BS 6 is one of the most popular bikes in its segment that drive notable sales for the company. Honda has announced back in late-2020 that the Shine has hit the milestone of 90 lakh in sales since its first launch back in 2006. As per Honda, Shine has gone from strength to strength over the past several decades. In two years since its first launch, it became the best-selling 125cc motorcycle and found its first 10 lakh customers in 54 months.

Currently, the Shine BS 6 is available in two variants - drum and disc. While the base drum trim has been priced at ₹71,550, the higher-spec disc brake variant retails at ₹76,346 (both ex-showroom, Delhi prices).

At the heart of the Shine BS 6 sits a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that is rate to produce 10.59bhp of power at 7,500rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.