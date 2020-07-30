Honda opens bookings for 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday announced that it has started taking bookings for the brand new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP bikes. Both the motorcycles will be launched in India via the Completely Built-up (CBU) route.

Honda originally revealed the 2020 Fireblade at the 2019 EICMA Show in Milan. Both the models (standard and SP) are already on sale in select international markets. These are the most powerful Honda Fireblade bikes to be ever produced.

Honda claims that the 2020 Fireblade has taken shape with the learning from the RC213V-S ‘street-legal MotoGP machine’. It has been designed from the ground up. The company says that its engine, handling and aerodynamics have been tuned for 'outright track performance'.

As against the standard 2020 Firebade, the Fireblade SP features second-generation Öhlins Smart Electronic Control (S-EC) suspension setup and user interface, latest Brembo Stylema brake calipers- 330 mm discs with 2-level ABS and quick shifter.

Talking about the legacy of Fireblade and Honda’s Premium Business plans, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “By introducing the best models from Honda’s global line-up, we have proved our strong desire to take our racing DNA in India to another level. Legendary Fireblade has been synonymous for perfect handling, balance and sheer riding enjoyment for last 28 years."

The company is accepting bookings for the 2020 Fireblade at Honda BigWing dealerships across India. The deliveries of the 2020 Honda Fireblade will start from end of August 2020.

The new 2020 Fireblade will rival the likes of all the litre-class bosses such as 2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R, BMW S1000RR and Ducati Panigale V4.