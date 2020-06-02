While April was a historically disastrous month for the automakers in general, May brought a ray of hope since companies were allowed to resume operations in a phased manner. Royal Enfield sold a total of 18,429 units in May in the domestic markets while the exports stood at 684 units.

In comparison to the same period a year ago, the domestic sales recorded a degrowth of 69% as the company sold a total of 60,211 motorcycles in May 2019. At the same time, exports also recorded a similar fall since the company exported 2,160 units in May 2019 as against 684 units last month.

The cumulative sales for the Chennai based automaker stood at 19,113 unis in May 2020, as against 62,371 units in the corresponding month on 2019. This is a direct fall of 69%.

While the industry is adopting new trends to operate in the Covid era, sales is slowing picking up and the month of June is expected to encourage some more customers to step outside homes. Similarly, expect the sales figures to reflect steady growth in the next quarter.

The company is also gearing up to launch new products in the next few months. The Meteor 350 Fireball will be the most immediate product to be launched by Royal Enfield in mid-July. It is a replacement to the RE Thunderbird 350X. It sits on a new platform, engine and transmission, and is a completely new product and not just a reworked RE model.

It will employ a new 350 cc engine. Its specifications aren't known at the moment but what's certain is the fact that it will use a single overhead camshaft (SOHC) technology and will not feature the push-rod design on the current UCE engines. Also, expect this engine to have a higher degree of smoothness and reduced NVH levels for a more refined riding experience.