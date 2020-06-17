After the launch of the new Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom BS 6 in India in April. The bike has now received a price hike of ₹12,000 and it now starts at ₹10,89,000 (ex-showroom).

The bike is available in four colour schemes - Midnight Blue, Billiard Red/Vivid Black, River Rock Grey/Vivid Black and River Rock Grey.

At the heart of the 1200 Custom BS 6 sits a 1,202 cc, V-Twin Evolution engine which delivers 97 Nm at 4,250 rpm. The powerplant comes teamed-up with a 6-speed unit. It gets trimmed exhaust set up featuring dual mufflers.

The MY20 model has no change in terms of the dimensions and features in comparison to the previous year bike. It features a 1,530 mm wheelbase, and measures 2,225 mm in terms of overall length. It has a 725 mm of seat height and tips the scales at 268 kg.

The anchoring duties on the bike are performed by disc brakes at both the ends. The brakes come teamed-up with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for additional safety. Its suspension setup kit includes conventional telescopic front forks and twin-spring rear shock absorbers. The bike rolls on 130/90-16 section tyre at the front and 150/80-16 section tyre at the rear.

Its digital instrument console sits on the handlebar which features speedometer, odometer, two trip meters, low fuel warning light, and readouts for engine diagnostics.

Apart from this, Harley-Davidson India has also hiked pricing of the 2020 Iron 883 BS 6 motorcycle. (Full details here). The company has also recently announced a limited period offer on the 2020 Street Rod motorcycle which is available at a flat discount of ₹56,500 and currently costs ₹5,99,000 (ex-showroom).