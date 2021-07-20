Flying motorcycle, powered by jet turbine, completes first flight test

At a time when flying cars are competing to complete aerial trials, it was only a matter of time before flying motorcycles zipped in and zapped out over our skies. And the time for aerial motorcycles may not be too far into the future as Jetpack Aviation recently completed the maiden flight test of its first prototype and is gearing up to invite pre-launch orders.

The flying motorcycle, called P1 and referred to by the company as Speeder, is a prototype and is powered by jet turbine. It is capable of vertical take off and landing, and during its tests in southern California, demonstrated its abilities to not just fire up and down but to also hover and move forward in air. The company further claims that the flying motorcycle can go up as high as 15,000 feet but also admits it does not expect its eventual customers to require such capabilities.

According to Jetpack Aviation, the Speeder will have two 'variants' - one for recreational purposes and the other for military and rescue operations. "Being fully stabilized means that minimal pilot training will be required," the company informs on its website. "Flying the Recreational Speeder will be just like riding a motorcycle but in the sky. In a military environment the Speeder can either be deployed as individual units or swarmed in multiple units."

Jetpack Aviation also elaborates on who can ride one of these revolutionary bikes. "The Ultralight Version (UVS) will not require a pilot’s license to operate – all training will be provided by JPA or one of our authorized training centers. The Ultralight version will be limited to carrying 5 gallons of fuel and to 60 mph flying speed."

Speeder also claims that it can fly at a top speed of 150 mph (around 241 kmph) and remain airborne for around 30 minutes although the Recreational Speeder will have an endurance of anywhere between 10 and 22 minutes.

The Speeder will also be capable of flying a pilot and a passenger but without occupants, it weight around 105 kilos.

The company website is accepting pre-launch orders and the Speeder has been priced upwards of $380,000 (approximately ₹28 lakh)