Kawasaki Ninja range gets discounts of up to 45,000. These are what you can get

Bikes eligible for the discounts are the Kawasaki Ninja 300, the Ninja 500, and the Ninja 650. Here is what you need to know for each bike:

If you are thinking of Japanese sports bikes to add to your garage, February 2025 might be the best time to get your hands on one. Kawasaki India is currently offering new discounts on its range of motorcycles offered in the country. The offers will remain valid until February 28, 2025, or until stocks last. The discounts range from ₹15,000 up to ₹45,000 on select bikes within Kawasaki India’s portfolio.

1 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Engine 296 cc View Offers View More Details The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the most affordable sports bike from the Japanese manufacturer and it is being offered at a discount of ₹30,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a liquid-cooled 296 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Ninja 300 makes 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja was launched earlier in June 2024 with new colour options, and it rivals the likes of the KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310. It first arrived on our shores in 2013 and has largely remained the same since, apart from regulatory updates. This model has been heavily localised in India, compared to the brand’s other offerings. While it has been replaced by the Ninja 400 in the global markets, India is one of the last countries to continue selling the Ninja 300.

2 Kawasaki Ninja 500: Engine 451 cc View Offers View More Details The Kawasaki Ninja 500 sports bike is available as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and gets a discount of ₹15,000 on its ex-showroom price of ₹5.29 lakh. The Ninja 500 is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 was launched in India in January 2025 and it has been update with a Metallic Spark Black colour option. It is positioned above the Ninja 300 and competes against the likes of the KTM RC 390 and Aprilia RS457. The Ninja 500’s design draws inspiration from its bigger siblings, the Ninja ZX-6R and the ZX-10R.

3 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Engine 649 cc View Offers View More Details The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is currently being offered with a ₹45,000 discount on its ex-showroom price of ₹7.16 lakh. This bike gets the biggest discount out of Kawasaki India’s portfolio. The Ninja 650 is available in one colour option and is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-disc clutch. This unit makes 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64.0 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm. The 2025 model year Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in a Lime Green or Pearl Flat Stardust White colour scheme. The sports bike’s design and features have gone virtually unchanged over the previous-gen model. While it does not have a direct rival, the Ninja 650 can be pitted against the Triumph Daytona 660 and the Aprilia RS 660.

