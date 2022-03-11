HT Auto
Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 unveiled as 216 hp ‘ultimate racetrack machine’

Ducati Panigale V4 S2 comes with a MotoGP-inspired engine and features such as carbon fibre rims, Brembo Stylema R brake callipers, dry clutch and a track-specific kit.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2022, 05:12 PM
Italian sports bike manufacturer Ducati has unveiled the 2022 Panigale V4 SP2 racing bike as its last model of the Ducati World Premiere video series. Ducati claims the motorcycle, which is now the top-of-the-range variant in the Panigale V4 family, to be the ultimate racetrack machine. The Panigale V4 SP2 stands out for its racing DNA with an engine derived from MotoGP, lighter carbon wheels and even more powerful braking system along with racing footpegs and various carbon-fibre components.

In short, Ducati engineers enhanced the existing 2022 Panigale V4 to create the most powerful model in the lineup.

Also read: Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 PRO launched in India at 12.89 lakh

At the heart of the Panigale V4 SP2 is the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine derived from MotoGP. The engine delivers 216 hp at 13,000 rpm, an increase of 1.5 hp over the 2021 Panigale V4. To improve its performance on the track, the Panigale V4 SP2 version is equipped with 5-split-spoke carbon wheels, which are 1.4 kgs lighter than the forged aluminium Panigale V4 S. It is also equipped with exclusive Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers which are powered by a Brembo MCS (Multiple Click System) radial pump. It allows the rider to quickly and easily adjust the wheelbase in three settings to customise braking feel.

Also read: Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition to be launched in India on March 16

When on tracks, the performance of the Panigale V4 S2 engine can be further enhanced with the new full titanium Ducati Performance racing exhaust, developed in collaboration with Akrapovic. This exhaust is fitted with tall mufflers along the tail and has been redesigned to increase performance and limit noise, giving everyone the opportunity to race with a full race exhaust even on circuits with the strictest noise limits. With this exhaust the Panigale V4 SP2 is lightened by 5 kgs, thus bringing the dry weight of the bike to just 168 kg. The Akrapovic exhaust also guarantees a power increase of 12.5 hp, bringing the maximum output to 228 hp, while the peak torque rising to 131 Nm.

The Panigale V4 SP2 has an electronic package that also includes four riding Modes named Race A, Race B, Sport and Street. Ducati has developed dedicated gear-by-gear torque curves and four different power modes (full, high, medium, low) as well.

The Panigale V4 SP2 also gets digital display which shows track Evo display mode showing all the electronic parameters of the bike. Derived from the one used in MotoGP, the screen shows the rev counter moving on a horizontal scale located in the top corner of the instrument console and the gear indicator is at the centre of the screen.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2022, 05:12 PM IST
