Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 PRO launched in India at 12.89 lakh

Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO commemorates the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced in 1971 with the Ducati 750 GT.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 01:52 PM
Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 PRO has been launched in the Indian market on Thursday. The bike has been priced at 12,89,000 (Ex-showroom India). The key highlight of the motorcycle is its unique “Giallo Ocra" livery with a black frame and sub frame along with a brown seat.

It pays homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, the company says.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO stays true to the Scrambler DNA while also paying homage to the history of the Borgo Panigale through the unique “Giallo Ocra" livery. Our first launch this year, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is a distinctive offering celebrating the iconic air cooled L-Twin engine and it’s great that Ducatisti from India can also get their hands on this exclusive edition."

(Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak makes debut as the sportiest Multistrada ever)

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO commemorates the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced on a Ducati, in 1971 with the Ducati 750 GT.

In terms of technical details, it is basically the same motorcycle from the company's popular Scrambler 1100 PRO family. It also retains the same 1079 cc L-twin with desmodromic distribution and air cooling. This engine has been rated to deliver 86 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 9.2 kgm of torque at 4,750 rpm. The transmission is a 6-speed unit. 

Lighting at the front of the motorcycle is done with glass lens and DRL with black frame and “X", while the rear lighting is done with LED diffusion technology. Other feature highlights on the bike include dual element LCD instrumentation, Bosch Cornering ABS, Traction Control, 3 Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City), and USB socket for mobile phone charging under the seat.

 

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 01:17 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati Scrambler Scrambler Tribute Scrambler Tribute 1100 PRO
