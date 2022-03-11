HT Auto
In pics: Ducati Panigale V4 S2 breaks cover

Ducati claims the Panigale V4 S2, which is now the top-of-the-range variant in the Panigale V4 family, to be the ultimate racetrack machine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2022, 05:30 PM
Ducati has unveiled the 2022 Panigale V4 SP2 limited edition racing motorcycle. It is based on the Panigale V4 motorcycle recently introduced by the Italian sports bike manufacturer.
Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 comes with an engine derived from MotoGP. The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine can generate 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm, only 1.5 hp more than the 2021 Panigale. The output can be enhanced with the optional Akaprovic exhaust system that increases its power to 228 hp and 131 Nm of torque.
Ducati Panigale V4 S2 also comes with 520 chain and the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch as well as lightweight carbon fibre rims. It also gets racing footpegs and other carbon components.
For braking, it uses a Brembo Stylema R system with a Brembo MCS (Multiple Click System) radial pump. t allows the rider to quickly and easily adjust the wheelbase in three settings to customise braking feel.
Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 has an electronic package that also includes four riding Modes named Race A, Race B, Sport and Street. Ducati has developed dedicated gear-by-gear torque curves and four different power modes for the bike as well.
The digital instrument console also gets a MotoGP-derived track Evo display mode, which shows the rev counter moving on a horizontal scale located in the top part of the instrument console and the gear indicator is at the centre of the screen.
First Published Date: 11 Mar 2022, 05:30 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati Panigale Ducati Panigale V4 Panigale V4 Ducati Panigale V4 S2 Panigale V4 S2 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 S2
