Ducati has globally revealed a new trim of the Diavel 1260 motorcycle. The new variant has been christened Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel edition. It comes based on the Diavel 1260 S version of the bike and is going to be made available in select international markets starting from next month.

Ducati says that the Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel takes inspiration from the Diavel “Materico" which broke cover in 2019 at the Milan Design Week. It sports asymmetrical graphics combining glossy grey and matte black as the base colours. There are bright yellow highlights around the motorcycle that are prominent on its wheels, seat, engine belly pan, and frame as well.

While there are significant visual updates on the motorcycle, mechanical changes are close to none. Being based on the 'S' trim, it retains the same 1,262cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled motor that is known to produce 157.3bhp of power at 9,500rpm and 129Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox. Its electronics kit includes a Cruise Control system along with three customisable riding modes. There are other major rider aids on the bike such as Cornering EVO, DTC EVO, DWC EVO, DPL EVO, DQS and various Riding Modes.

It will be set for display at the 2021 edition of the MIMO Motor Show that starts from June 10 to June 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ducati India has also recently announced the launch of the 2021 Diavel 1260 in the country. The bike has been introduced in two trims - Standard and S. While the standard version has been priced at ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the S version costs ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). (More details here).



