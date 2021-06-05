June 2021 is going to be a landmark month for the automakers in India as a range of new two-wheelers are slated for launch later this month.

The ongoing second wave of Covid-19 has also forced some bike companies to delay the earlier launch plans due to unprecedented circumstances. And some of these products have now been lined up to go on sale this month. Here is a list of some major products expected to debut in the country in June.

Ducati Panigale V4:

Ducati has rolled out teaser images of the Panigale V4 which is expected to go on sale in the Indian market next week. Sources have also told HT Auto that the launch is likely to take place on June 7th (Monday). The new 2021 Panigale V4 will be mostly based on the previous year's model. It is compliant with the latest BS 6 emission norms, and sources power from a 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine. This powertrain develops 211 bhp of maximum power and 124 Nm of peak torque and comes paired to a 6-speed transmission.

Ducati Diavel 1260:

Apart from the new Panigale V4, Ducati has also teased the new Diavel 1260 on its social media handles, hinting at the immediate arrival of the power cruiser in the Indian market. The bike will bring forward a host of upgrades for 2021. It will continue to feature a 1,262cc, L-twin, Testastretta engine along with a six-speed gearbox.

2021 TVS Apache RR310:

The yearly updated Apache RR310 was earlier slated for launch in April 2021 but the growing cases of the Covid-19 force the company to delay the launch. The fully-faired sports bike from the Hosur-based automaker is now expected to go on sale in the Indian market later this month. The new Apache will feature a range of new updates for 2021.

2021 BMW S1000R:

BMW Motorrad is likely to launch the new BS 6-compliant S1000R in the Indian market later this month. For 2021, the new S1000R brings along a range of significant updates to its outer skin, electronics as well as powertrain. When launched, it is expected to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹17 lakh to ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha FZ-X:

Yamaha Motor India is gearing up to introduce a new product in the market in the form of FZ-X. The images of the new motorcycle were leaked previously while it was undergoing a TVC shoot on the public roads. It will be based on the existing 149cc FZS-Fi motorcycle but will sport a completely different exterior design.