Ducati DesertX adventure bike set to break cover in December 2021

Ducati has announced that the DesertX is about to go into production soon and the motorcycle will make its debut in December this year. The new DesertX by Ducati will be its first all-new 2022 model.

In a press statement rolled out by the premium Italian bike maker, it has confirmed that the Ducati World Première 2022 web series will begin from September 30th.

The series will chart all the new and updated bikes to be introduced next year by Ducati.

The Ducati's web series will premier on the company's website and YouTube channel. It will be live every two weeks starting from the 30th of this month. The last and the final episode on the series which is set for premier on December 9th will reveal the final production version of the DesertX concept that first broke cover at the EICMA 2020.

The new DesertX will come out to be Ducati's most serious attack at the mid-weight adventure market. The EICMA concept of the DesertX pulled serious attention and the production-spec version is also likely to build upon the hype. It will come out to be Ducati's attempt to steal sales from bikes such as the Yamaha Ténéré 700, KTM 890 Adventure, and also Triumph Tiger 900.

The new DesertX will make use of a modern, Dakar-inspired theme with an all-new chassis, and the known 937 cc Testastretta engine. It will roll on 21" front wheel and knobby tyres.

It will be launched to commemorate Ducati's win at the 1990 Dakar rally. Also, the final bike will make use of the colour scheme and the pinstripes from the Dakar bike, along with a set of twin retro-looking round headlights.