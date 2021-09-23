2021 Ducati Monster launched at 10.99 lakh. Check all specs and features

Ducati on Thursday officially launched the 2021 Ducati Monster at ₹10.99 lakh and the Ducati Monster Plus at ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹11.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest Ducati Monster bikes claim to be the lightest and most compact while still promising to offer a whole lot of ride performance.

The new Ducati Monster is available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels and Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels. The Plus version is available in the same colours and gets an aerodynamic windshield and the rear seat cover as standard fitment.

Ducati claims that the new Monster has been designed and developed from scratch. It gets signature Monster design elements such as shoulder-embedded round headlamp, bison's back inspired chunky fuel tank, a clean tail section and centre positioned engine. The motorcycle appears muscular and eye-catching with its overall appearance.

At 166 kg, the bike is claimed to be built around a lightweight frame compared to the previous trellis chassis. Ducati claims the new chassis is 60% lighter than the previous one. Besides the frame, using Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) too helped the bike to be lightweight.

It draws power from a new Testastretta 11°, 937 cc L-twin engine with Desmodromic technology. Compared to the previous 821, the new engine gets higher displacement, better power and torque. However, it comes with 2.4 kg reduced weight. This engine now churns out 111 hp power at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm.

The naked streetfighter is claimed to have a sporty engine and is built around a superbike-derived frame. It comes similar to the Monster 900. It offers a more comfortable riding position for the rider, ensuring better handling.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said that the new Monster is a true star for everyone at Borgo Panigale. “A brand name that has marked the history of Ducati like few others, by becoming our best-selling model ever as Ducati has sold more than 350,000 motorcycles since the Monster was first introduced in 1993," he said.

Chandra also added that the new Monster is a completely new bike, designed to be more sporty, light, and easy to ride, to make it accessible to new riders as well as to ones that are more experienced.