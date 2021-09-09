In Pics: Ducati SuperSport 950 BS 6 launched in India 6 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2021, 08:44 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6With the latest update, the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 has gained a new Euro5/BS 6-compliant engine, redesigned exterior looks, and new features. 2/6The updated Ducati SuperSport 950 comes with completely redesigned fairings to boost its dynamic appeal. 3/6The new SuperSport 950 has been introduced in India in two variants – Standard and S. 4/6The SuperSport 950 S gets two color options namely Arctic White Silk fairing Ducati Red fairing. 5/6The all-new Ducati SuperSport 950 gets a trellis frame that features engine as a structural element of the chassis. 6/62021 Ducati SuperSport gets significantly updated exteriors. The side view of the bike is enriched with new vents, reminiscent of the double extractor of Panigale V4.