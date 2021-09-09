Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Ducati SuperSport 950 BS 6 launched in India

In Pics: Ducati SuperSport 950 BS 6 launched in India

6 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2021, 08:44 PM IST HT Auto Desk
With the latest update, the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 has gained a new Euro5/BS 6-compliant engine, redesigned exterior looks, and new features.
The updated Ducati SuperSport 950 comes with completely redesigned fairings to boost its dynamic appeal.
The new SuperSport 950 has been introduced in India in two variants – Standard and S.
The SuperSport 950 S gets two color options namely Arctic White Silk fairing Ducati Red fairing.
The all-new Ducati SuperSport 950 gets a trellis frame that features engine as a structural element of the chassis.
2021 Ducati SuperSport gets significantly updated exteriors. The side view of the bike is enriched with new vents, reminiscent of the double extractor of Panigale V4.
