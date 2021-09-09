Ducati rides in 2021 SuperSport 950 BS 6 in India at 13.49 lakh

Ducati on Thursday announced the launch of the new 2021 SuperSport 950 in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the latest update, the motorcycle has gained a new Euro5/BS 6-compliant engine, redesigned exterior looks, and new features.

The new SuperSport 950 has been introduced in India in two variants – Standard and S.

Both these variants are already on sale in the international markets.

The updated SuperSport 950 comes with completely redesigned fairings that boost its dynamic appeal. The side view is enriched with new vents, reminiscent of the double extractor of Panigale V4. Other design updates on the model include lowered fairing which now extends to the silencer, concealing mechanics, further complementing its racy looks. It gets two color options namely Arctic White Silk and Ducati Red.

Inside, the bike houses an updated BS 6-compliant 937cc, L-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which develops 108.6bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The transmission option on the bike includes a six-speed gearbox.

The all-new Ducati SuperSport 950 gets a trellis frame that features engine as a structural element of the chassis. The bike maker claims that its trellis frame sports a very compact geometry with high torsional rigidity and lightweight.

The suspension kit on the standard version of the new SuperSport includes a 43mm USD Marzocchi front forks and a Sachs rear mono-shock, while the higher-spec ‘S’ trim gets a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension setup and a passenger seat cover as standard.

Its new Ride-by-Wire system offers three Riding Modes - Sport, Touring and Urban. Each riding mode has been set up to adjust the power, delivery from the powertrain and functioning of rider aids such as the ABS, Ducati Traction Control, and Ducati Wheelie Control.