HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black Edition Teased Ahead Of Official Launch

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition teased ahead of official launch

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition is likely to launch in India in the next few weeks. It will come based on the existing Pulsar N250 series of bikes. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 06:00 PM
Representational Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250.
Representational Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250.
Representational Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250.
Representational Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250.

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the introduction of a new motorcycle in the country. The company has now teased the black edition of the popular Pulsar N250 bike on its social media posts, indicating that the launch is likely to take place soon. While there is no official confirmation, the model could be named Pulsar N250 Black or Pulsar 250 N250 Black Edition. 

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto rolls out Pulsar 250 in new blue colour option)

Apart from teasing the motorcycle on social media, the company is yet to share more details and there is no word on the launch date announcement too. But going by the available information, expect the motorcycle to come based on the existing Pulsar N250 models, thus sharing the same engine. Mechanically it is likely to remain unchanged and it could be differentiated solely on aesthetics. The Pulsar N250 Black could come with all blacked-out elements. Expect the bike to feature a dedicated dark paint scheme along with black dipped components like the engine covers, exhaust system and wheels. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bajaj Ct100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Ct100
102 cc
₹40,730 - 58,080 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Duke
248.8 cc
₹2.05 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Sport
109.7 cc
₹46,375 - 64,635 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Platina 100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 100
102 cc
₹46,816 - 65,952 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero Hf Deluxe
97.2 cc
₹47,385 - 63,425 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹49,336 - 72,246 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Apart from the changes to the exterior colour scheme, the rest of the details on the bike are expected to remain the same. It will continue to draw power from the same oil-cooled 249.07 cc engine that is known to deliver 24.5 PS of maximum power, backed up with 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The transmission will also remain the same five-speed gearbox. The key features on the bike could include Assist and Slipper clutch, gear indicator, USB mobile charging port etc.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto launches Chetak escooter in this new city)

For the record, the company has only recently introduced the Pulsar N250 in a new blue colour option. More details on the upcoming N250 Black will be rolled out in the days to come. 

Meanwhile, the company is also preparing for the launch of the smaller Pulsar N160 which is most likely up for launch in July 2022. (Find more details here)

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 06:00 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Pulsar Pulsar 250 Bajaj Pulsar 250 2022 Pulsar 250 All-new Pulsar 250 Pulsar 250 Black
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV
Images of the BMW 3 Series sedan that has been nearly ripped off all its essential components.
Parked BMW 3 Series stripped off key components worth 17 lakh overnight
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition teased ahead of official launch
Bajaj Pulsar 250 Black edition teased ahead of official launch
Purosangue, first-ever Ferrari SUV, confirmed for September debut
Purosangue, first-ever Ferrari SUV, confirmed for September debut
Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, ID.5 GTX get more standard features, sporty accents
Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, ID.5 GTX get more standard features, sporty accents
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city