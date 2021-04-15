Bajaj Auto announced earlier this week that it has resumed bookings on its Chetak electric scooter. The company has now hiked pricing of its sole battery-powered offering which is sold in the select Indian cities. The Chetak scooter is now priced at ₹1,42,620 (ex-showroom, Pune). In comparison to the previous price, the Chetak now carries about ₹27,000 higher price tag. For the record, previously the scooter witnessed a price hike in March 2021, back then it became expensive by ₹5,000.

The Chetak Electric is an arch rival to the Ather 450X and the TVS iQube electric scooters. While the former has been priced from ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter costs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) thanks to FAME-II and state subsidy, everywhere else it has been priced higher at close to ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Auto is now gearing up to launch the Chetak electric in more Indian cities and has steadily ramped up the count (as of December 2020) to a total of 18 dealerships in India, out of which five are situated in Pune and the rest in Bengaluru. Bajaj has also set sight on the European market for the export of its battery-powered offering. It has already patented Chetak's design for Europe last year. The patent was filed at the (EUIPO) European Union Intellectual Property Office and has been granted a registration validity until November 2029.

The Bajaj Chetak features an electric motor instead of an ICE powertrain found in the traditional vehicles. Its electric motor delivers 3.8kW/4.1kW (continuous/peak power) which is transmitted to the rear wheel using a unique automated transmission. There is a 3kWh, lithium-ion battery that supplies charge to the motor and delivers a 95 km (Eco mode) and 85 km (Sport mode) of full charge range.