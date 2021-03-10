Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak Electric scooter in India in early 2020. Currently, it is the only battery-powered offering in Bajaj's lineup. The Pune-based automaker has managed to retail a total of 150 units of Chetak Electric in India last month. This is a direct 50% growth for the month of February 2021 as previously the company sold 100 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

In comparison, TVS Motor Company sold a higher 203 units of iQube Electric scooters in India. Sales for TVS's battery-powered scooter have ramped up multiple folds as previously the Hosur-based automaker sold only 50 units of the IQube Electric in February 2020. TVS introduced the iQube to Delhi last month. Goes without saying, this expansion has also helped the automaker to reach more customers and further expand its business reach.

The TVS iQube Electric was originally launched in Bengaluru exactly a year ago. As per TVS, it has 'seen an enthusiastic response from customers despite the pandemic.' The scooter has been made available in select dealerships across the National Capital Region, at an on-road price of ₹1,08,012 (post FAME & Delhi state subsidy).

In terms of technical specifications, the iQube comes equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor that transmits power to the rear wheel. It pushes the two-wheeler across the 0-40 kmph sprint line in just 4.2 seconds. It has been rated to achieve a top speed of 78 kmph and can run up to 75 km in one full battery charge cycle.

Apart from an advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app, the scooter also comes with other features such as Geo-fencing, Navigation Assist, Remote Battery Charge Status, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.