TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced the new Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO technology. Jupiter has become the first two-wheeler in the company's portfolio to have received the new tech. It has been priced at ₹72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in the colour selection of Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

The company claims that the new TVS intelliGO technology platform has been introduced to provide 'comfortable, convenient and an environment-friendly ride experience.' The tech helps the scooter by enhancing overall comfort, mileage and reducing emissions by automatically switching off the engine during long stops.

Jupiter's feature list includes LED headlamp, mobile charger, 2-litre glove box, and 21-litre storage. It also comes with adjustable shock absorbers for enhanced riding comfort. In terms of mechanicals, the scooter gets a 110cc engine which has been rated to develop a maximum power output of 5.5 kW at 7000 rpm along with a peak torque of 8.4Nm at 5500 rpm.

Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements backed by customer insight. TVS intelliGO is a testimony to our philosophy of listening to our customers, understanding their needs, and innovating our products to provide an unmatched product experience."

The Jupiter scooter comes kitted with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology which has been claimed to deliver 15% better mileage, startability, and durability.

Haldar added “This intelligent Stop & Go technology is significant for our consumers through its dual impact of reducing fuel costs and emissions. The technology facilitates a comfortable riding experience for our customers, along with reducing emissions. TVS intelliGO will debut on our flagship scooter brand – TVS Jupiter. We are confident that the discerning TVS Jupiter customers will find immense value in this innovation."







