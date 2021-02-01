TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 31 percent increase in total sales in January at 3,07,149 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,34,920 units in January 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,94,596 units as against 2,20,439 units in January 2020, up 34 percent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,05,216 units last month as compared to 1,63,007 units in January 2020, up 26 percent, it added.

Total exports increased 43 percent to 1,00,926 units last month as compared with 70,784 units in January last year.