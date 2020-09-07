Husqvarna's electric scooter likely to debut in 2021

Husqvarna, the Swedish motorcycle brand owned by KTM is working on a new electric scooter. As per a presentation by Pierer Mobility, the Husqvarna's e-scooter may make its public debut in 2021.

The presentation also shared a glimpse of what the Husqvarna's upcoming e-scooter may look like and as the image (above) suggests, it indeed sports a futuristic design with edgy body lines and contrasting colour combinations. Its unorthodox appearance isn't a big surprise since Husqvarna is known for making striking looking bikes and now in the hands of KTM's Kiska design team, more such vehicles are expected to be seen in the near future.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto owned Husqvarna 250 Twins outsell 250 Duke in July)

On the inside, the new e-scooter is expected to use a 4kW electric motor. It may utilize the same platform that the KTM's upcoming e-scooter and Bajaj Chetak Electric are based on.

Its production may be carried on at the Bajaj's Chakan plant near Pune and it will be exported to the markets worldwide. As far as its India launch goes, there is a possibility that it will be introduced in the Indian market as well. When launched, it will be priced in a segment higher than the Chetak e-scooter's. And like the Husqvarna 250 Twins, it will also be sold via KTM dealerships, until Bajaj decides to introduce separate customer touch points for the Husqvarna brand in India.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto's electric bike-sharing platform Yulu begins operations in Mumbai)

The only competition for the Husqvarna's e-scooter in the country will be the Ather 450X and the Bajaj Chetak Electric.