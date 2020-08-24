After the India Bike Week 2019 reveal, Bajaj Auto introduced the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250 in India earlier this year in February. The Pune-based auto maker placed the bike at a very competitive pricing of ₹1.84 lakh (current, ex-showroom).

If July sales figures are taken into consideration, 725 units of the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 were sold in India. These are notable numbers since Husqvarna is a relatively newer brand in the Indian market and still needs some more time before it becomes a more familiar name. Both the Husqvarna twins (combined) have outsold the 250 Duke in July which managed to find 208 customers last month. For the record, the 250 Duke is the parent motorcycle of the Husqvarna 250 Twins which share the same engine, frame and more key parts with the Duke.

Popularity of the new Husqvarna bikes is not surprising as the bikes carry a very unique exterior design which is fresh from the ground up. It's a perfect interpretation of modern neo-retro theme that has found many takers in the Indian market.

Also, another factor that has played out in favour of these bikes is 'pricing'. Husqvarna bikes are generally priced at a premium against the KTM bikes around the world, but the scenario is reversed in India. For the record, the 250 Duke is currently priced around ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Goes without saying, the prices of the Husqvarna 250 Twins may hike in the future when market become fully acquainted with the brand.