HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Adventure Ready Aprilia R Gt 200 Scooter Launched In Japan

Adventure ready Aprilia R GT 200 scooter launched in Japan

Aprilia R GT 200 has been introduced as an off-road friendly offering in the market of Japan. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 09:49 AM
Aprilia R GT 200 features a fairly tall stance thanks to its longer travel suspension kit at either end.
Aprilia R GT 200 features a fairly tall stance thanks to its longer travel suspension kit at either end.

Aprilia SR GT 200 scooter has been launched in the market of Japan. This scooter has been introduced as an off-road friendly offering which comes with a swanky looking and purposeful exterior design. 

It comes equipped with split LED headlight topped by a smoked windscreen.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹ 1.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹ 1.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Adventure
248.76 cc
₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The front face is reminiscent of the bigger and more premium two-wheelers from Aprilia. It features a fairly tall stance thanks to its longer travel suspension kit at either end. Also, some of the body elements such as raised exhaust muffler, sporty coloured alloys, stepped seats, and aggressive body work give this scooter a dominant appeal. 

(Also Read: Can future Piaggio group scooters get this 150cc engine? Know details)

At the heart of the scooter sits a 174cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that is rated to develop 17.4bhp of maximum power backed up with 16.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes nestled in a double cradle chassis suspended on conventional telescopic fork and dual rear springs. For transmission, the scooter uses a CVT unit. Meanwhile, braking is taken care of by a 260mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc. 

Some of the key features on the scooter include the use of LED illumination, an LCD dashboard and USB socket. It also gets a Bluetooth connectivity option as well.  

Sadly Aprilia SR GT 200 isn't likely to go on sale in the Indian market anytime soon. 

(Also Read: What happens when MV Agusta opts for an e-scooter? Meet Rapido Serie Oro)

Meanwhile, only recently, Aprilia has announced an update to its much popular RSV4 and the Tuono V4 models for the international markets. The new 2022 version of flagship bikes have been given a new colour option called Ultra Dark. (Find more details here)

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 09:49 AM IST
TAGS: Aprilia. Aprilia R GT 200 Aprilia Japan Aprilia scooter
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Adventure ready Aprilia R GT 200 scooter launched in Japan
Adventure ready Aprilia R GT 200 scooter launched in Japan
Faraday Future unveils FF 91 EV ultra-luxury EV
Faraday Future unveils FF 91 EV ultra-luxury EV
This country is not ready to ban combustion engines by 2035
This country is not ready to ban combustion engines by 2035
Sebastian Vettel won't race in F1's Russian GP in wake of Russia-Ukraine war
Sebastian Vettel won't race in F1's Russian GP in wake of Russia-Ukraine war
Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network
Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city