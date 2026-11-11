5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Royal Enfield Himalayan 411

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 is a capable entry point into adventure motorcycling, but moving up to a bigger motorcycle opens up a wider range of possibilities. Whether it is more highway performance, better touring comfort or greater off-road capability, the next motorcycle should offer a meaningful step forward rather than just a bigger engine. If I were upgrading from the Himalayan 411, these are the five adventure bikes I would consider, ranging from the relatively accessible BMW F 450 GS to the more hardcore KTM 890 Adventure R.

1 BMW F 450 GS BMW F450 GS EMI starting at just ₹7,400/ month Check Eligibility For a direct step into a modern twin, the BMW F 450 GS would be first on my shortlist. Its 420cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine makes 48hp and 43Nm. Prices start at ₹5.35 lakh, ex-showroom, for the Base variant. Exclusive, Sport and GS Trophy trims take the range to ₹6.15 lakh, with the Sport variant added in November 2026.

2 Honda NX500 Honda NX500 EMI starting at just ₹10,300/ month Check Eligibility The Honda NX500 makes sense for riders who spend more time on highways than trails. Its 471cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine develops 46.9bhp and 43Nm, and comes with Honda’s E-Clutch system. Honda's E-Clutch system automatically manages clutch operation during starts, stops and gear changes. The rider still selects gears using the foot lever, while the conventional clutch lever remains available for manual operation. The NX500 E-Clutch is priced at ₹7.44 lakh, ex-showroom.

3 Benelli TRK 552 Benelli TRK 552 EMI starting at just ₹10,000/ month Check Eligibility For long-distance touring, the Benelli TRK 552 brings a 554cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 52.6hp and 49.3Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The road-focused motorcycle is priced at ₹7.22 lakh, ex-showroom. A 20-litre fuel tank, heated grips, heated seat and 5-inch TFT display suit its touring brief. Its 235kg kerb weight, however, is worth considering.

4 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE EMI starting at just ₹15,200/ month Check Eligibility The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE would be my pick for a rider who wants to take on more demanding trails. Its 776cc parallel-twin engine produces 83bhp and 78Nm. A 21-inch front wheel, 220mm ground clearance, gravel mode and switchable rear ABS underline its off-road focus. It weighs 232kg and has an 855mm seat height. The price is ₹11.01 lakh, ex-showroom, in Delhi.

5 KTM 890 Adventure R KTM 890 Adventure R EMI starting at just ₹21,800/ month Check Eligibility The KTM 890 Adventure R is the biggest performance jump here, and the most specialised. Its 889cc parallel-twin engine makes 104.6PS and 100Nm. WP XPLOR suspension offers 240mm of travel at both ends, while its rally-focused hardware is designed for demanding off-road use. KTM lists it at ₹15.80 lakh, ex-showroom, in Delhi.

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