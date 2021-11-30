Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched at 1.33 lakh
2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched at 1.33 lakh

  • The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been introduced in two trims - Single channel ABS and Dual-channel ABS.

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced the launch of the new 2022 Apache RTR 200 4V at the starting price of 1,33,840 (ex-showroom). The newly launched motorcycle has been made available in two variants - single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. The latter has been priced at 1,38,890.

(Also Read: TVS Motor reports 10% dip in sales in October, expects uptick in coming months)

With the latest model year update, the bike continues to feature the same three riding modes (Sport, Urban, and Rain) which make it the only bike in its segment to get this feature. Moreover, other key highlights of the new motorcycle include its preload-adjustable Showa front suspension, TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, a Showa rear mono-shock, and adjustable brakes and clutch levers. 

At the heart of the bike sits the same 197.75cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine. The engine comes mated to the same five-speed gearbox, with 20.2bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 16.8Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm.

(Also Read: TVS owned Norton Motorcycles reveals re-designed flagship Norton V4SV superbike)

The motorcycle has been introduced in three colours – Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue. 

Meanwhile, TVS Motor has recently announced new investment in electric vehicle manufacturing. The company has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up its EV manufacturing facility. The Chennai-based bike maker will invest 1,200 crore in the state in the next four years to build electric vehicles and work on future technologies. (More details here

 

