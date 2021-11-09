TVS owned Norton Motorcycles reveals re-designed flagship Norton V4SV superbike

Norton Motorcycles has rolled out the first official images of the new re-designed flagship superbike, the new Norton V4SV. The company describes the new bike as an "all-new and re-engineered" motorcycle. It comes out as a replacement to the Norton V4SS and also retains the same basic design.

At the heart of the sports bike continues to sit the same 1,200 cc, 72-degree V4 engine. While the engine remains the same, the overall power and torque output has come down slightly. While the power has come down from around 200 bhp to 185 bhp on the V4SV, the torque is down too from 130 Nm to 125 Nm. Other key components on the bike such as twin-spar aluminium frame have been retained as well. And it continues to sport an adjustable rake angle, steering offset and swingarm pivot.

The new Norton V4SV comes blessed with keyless ignition, a 6-inch TFT dash with a rear-facing camera, and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which powers the three riding modes, and up/down quickshifter, and LED lighting, but no cornering ABS. Also, its high-spec components include Brembo monobloc calipers with 330 mm discs, Ohlins suspension and carbon fibre bodywork. The overall weight of the bike has been increased significantly as it is up from 179kg to 193kg.

The bike will be made available in two variants - the Manx silver with red and black pinstriping and red aluminium wheels, and a Carbon trim. While both the trims get the same mechanically adjustable Ohlins suspension, with NIX30 forks, and a TTXGP shock, the lower-spec trim get aluminium OZ wheels which are replaced by carbon fibre wheels on the higher-spec trim.

As far as its availability in the Indian market is concerned, there is no official confirmation on the same even though TVS has acquired the company in 2020.