2022 Ducati Hypermotard BS 6 India launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Ducati India is gearing up for the launch of the new 2022 Hypermotard BS 6 in the country tomorrow (November 10). The motorcycle's arrival was teased officially on social media ahead of the launch. 

The 2022 Ducati Hypermotard BS 6 is already on sale in the international markets and it was originally unveiled earlier this year in May.

The Hypermotard lineup was updated with Euro 5 emission standards and the company also commenced the production of the bike at Borgo Panigale.

The MY22 Hypermotard 950 continues to feature a 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree V-twin-cylinder engine that is now compliant with Euro 5/BS 6 emission norms, making the bike eligible to be sold in the Indian market.

The engine delivers 112.4bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox. After the transition to the stringent Euro 5 emission norms, the power and torque output of the 937cc Ducati Testastretta engine has remained the same.

Internationally, the company has introduced three trims of the motorcycle - namely Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE, and Hypermotard 950 SP. Expect the base and the top-spec Hypermotard 950 SP to make way to India. 

With the latest update, the bike continues along with its basic raw design. It continues along with its exterior elements such as a twin under-seat exhaust setup, a trellis frame, a trellis sub-frame, a wide handlebar, and a flat seat.

The Hypermotard 950 SP gets a new “SP" colour scheme along with Ohlins suspension and increased travel. It uses Marchesini forged wheels which are offered as standard, and so is the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO.

Expected Price: 

Ducati India will likely price the motorcycle in the bracket of 12 lakh to 13 lakh (ex-showroom). 

