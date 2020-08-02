2021 Kawasaki Z1000 breaks cover. Here's what's new

Kawasaki has unveiled the new 2021 Z1000 supernaked motorcycle in the Indonesian market. The updated model has been priced at RM 349,000,000 (equivalent to ₹17.87 lakh) in the country.

The new Kawasaki Z1000 is only limited to a single 'Black' colour option in Indonesia. The dark paint scheme also features red paint highlights which have been added over the tank shrouds, headlamp assembly, rear panel and rims.

Save for the new paint scheme there is no other change on the motorcycle. It continues to feature LED lighting, twin-pod headlight, beefy tank design and sharply pointed tail-end. Its equipment list includes the same 41 mm USDs at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. While the front suspension setup can be adjusted for compression, rebound damping and spring preload, the mono-shock at the rear can be adjusted for rebound damping and preload.

In terms of mechanicals, it carries forward the same 1,043 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, DOHC engine that's capable of delivering 140 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The engine comes linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The braking on the new 2021 Kawasaki Z1000 is taken cared by dual, petal front discs and a single rotor at the back. As far as Indian market is concerned, Kawasaki is yet to announce the updated BS 6-compliant Z1000 for the country.

The company has also recently introduced the much-anticipated Ninja ZX-25R in the Indonesian market. Its pricing starts at IDR 96 million which converts to ₹4,99,071 for the Standard Edition. The higher-spec Special Edition costs IDR 112.9 million (equivalent to ₹5,86,929). The Ninja ZX-25R is expected to be introduced in India by 2021.



