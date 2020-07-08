Kawasaki has revealed the new heavily updated 2021 KX250XC and KX450XC dirt bikes.

The biggest updates on the bikes include off-road specific suspension, 18-inch rear wheels, skid plates, kickstands, Dunlop AT81 tires and a slightly different tuning for the powertrain. In addition to this, the off-road specific models also get a slightly lower gearing and smaller rear brake rotors. Overall, the basic architecture on the bikes -motors and frames - remain the same.

The KX250XC gets the same electric-start engine which was originally introduced on the 2021 KX250 motocross bike. It features a hydraulic clutch with a Nissin master cylinder. Also, the top-end, rod, piston, crank and cams are completely new on the KX250XC.

Coming over to the bigger sibling, the KX450XC. It gets updates like a coned-disk spring clutch design, a new piston with a low-friction skirt coating and a Renthal Fatbar. It sources power from a four-stroke, single cylinder, DOHC, water-cooled 449 cc engine. The company claims this engine has been derived from the inputs of its racing team This engine features an electric start which is powered by a compact Li-ion battery.

It gets high-performance Showa 49 mm coil spring front forks with A-KIT technology. These fork feature large diameter inner tubes that are of the same size as those found on Kawasaki’s factory racing team’s bikes. At the rear sits a new Uni-Trak linkage system that's designed to work in-sync with the Showa shock, aluminum frame and swingarm.

The Kawasaki KX450XC will retail at a price tag of $9599 ( ₹7.19 lakh) while the smaller KX250XC will cost slightly less at $8399 ( ₹6.29 lakh). Expect both the models to arrive in India by late-2020 or early 2021.