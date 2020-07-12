2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R breaks cover

After launching the band-new Ninja ZX-25R in Indonesia recently, the company has now revealed the 2021 Ninja ZX-6R.

With the yearly update, the ZX-6R has received a rather colourful paint scheme which differentiates it from the MY20 model. Save for the exterior changes there are no other tweaks on the motorcycle.

The latest colour scheme includes a combination of red/white paint on the lower body base. There is also a red pinstripe that stretches throughout the body. Rest parts of the new paint scheme look somewhat similar to the MY20 model.

The motorcycle continues along with its high-revving 636 cc, inline-four-cylinder motor which is known to produce 127.9 PS and 70.6 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The bike gets a host of rider assist features including Kawasaki Anti-Lock Brake System, Kawasaki Traction Control, and Kawasaki Quick Shifter.

In terms of dimensions it measure 2,025 mm in length, 7,10 mm in width and 1,100 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,400 mm and rolls on 180-section (rear) tyre.

Expect the bike to be launched in the Indian market around the festive season. Currently, the bike has been priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the updated model could have a slightly higher price tag.

It rivals the likes of the upcoming Triumph Daytona 765 and the Aprilia RS660 which is expected to make its world debut in late-2020.

Apart from the 2021 Ninja ZX-6R, the company is expected to introduce an armada of new products in India which include the Ninja ZX-25R, Z H2 and more bikes.