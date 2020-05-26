2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS 6 launched at 5.94 lakh

Kawasaki on Tuesday expanded its BS 6 product portfolio with the launch of the new Z650 BS 6. The bike has been priced at ₹5.94 lakh*. With the latest update, the price of the bike has been increased by ₹25,000 in comparison to the previous BS 4 spec model which retailed at ₹5.69 lakh.

In its latest iteration, the bike gets new updates in the form of a redesigned full LED headlight, angular tank shrouds and a 4.3-inch, full-colour TFT instrument console which supports Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired to the company's Kawasaki Rideology app.

In terms of the mechanical updates, the bike gets a BS 6 compliant 649 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, eight-valve engine which produces 68 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm. For the record, this is the same output as the previous 2019 model. The powertrain comes hooked to a 6-speed transmission.

The main hardware on the bike comprises a 41 mm telescopic front fork and a preload-adjustable mono-shock which takes care of the suspension duties at the rear. For anchoring, the bike uses 300 mm front twin discs and a 220 mm single rotor for the rear wheel. It is available only in a single Metallic Spark Black paint scheme. The bike continues to roll on Dunlop Roadsport 2 tyres.

The only rival to the new 2020 Z650 includes the Benelli TNT 600i. The latter is yet to be updated as per the latest BS 6 norms. For the record, Benelli is also developing a new gen TNT 600i which will be called SRK600 in the Chinese market. The same was spotted recently in clear pictures. (Check out here)

*Ex-showroom, Delhi