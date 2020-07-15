2020 BMW S 1000 XR to launch in India tomorrow: Here's what to expect

BMW Motorrad has announced that the 2020 S 1000 XR will launch in the Indian market on Thursday (July 16). The company has made this announcement via its social media channels. The new S 1000 XR follows the launch of 2020 F 900 XR and F 900 R, both the bikes were introduced in India in May.

The updated S 1000 XR carries some heavy updates over its predecessor. For starters, the latest version of the adventure tourer gets full-LED lighting and a 6.5-inch colour screen with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of design, the previous signature asymmetric headlamps have been replaced by new sleeker symmetrical units which are LEDs. The bike is available in two colour options - Racing Red with White Aluminum Metallic Matte and Ice Grey - both are expected to make way to the Indian market.

The bike gets an electronically adjustable, semi-active suspension setup and comes kitted with 17-inch alloy wheels. Internationally, it is also sold with optional spoked wheels.

Its electronics package include six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, lean sensitive traction control, cruise control, drag torque control, bi-directional quickshifter, hill assist, wheelie control and more. It has four riding modes - Road, Rain, Dynamic and Pro.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike now packs a 999 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes linked to a six-speed manual transmission. The engine is rated to produce 162 PS of power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. The company has tweaked the gearbox with longer gear ratios to suit its touring credentials.

As far as pricing goes, the previous-gen model retailed at ₹17.65 lakh*, and expect the latest iteration of the S 1000 XR to carry a slightly higher price. It will lock horns with the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 1260 and Kawasaki Versys 1000.

*ex-showroom India