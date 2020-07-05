BMW Motorrad has commenced testing of the new 2020 G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles in India. Both the bikes will be updated with a BS 6-compliant engine along with a number of new updates. For the record, both the new bikes were also spotted in Europe earlier this year.

This will be the first major update for the new BMW bikes ever since their introduction.

The styling revisions will be minimal and the design will remain identical to the previous models, but expect new body colours and graphic updates. Apart from that, the bikes will also sport a new LED headlamp, revised exhaust and a new tail light design.

(Also Read: Future BMW bikes to feature radar-based Active Cruise Control)

There are rumors that the BMW G 310 twins will also be given a new TFT screen. For reference, most of the competition bikes already come with TFT screens. While the KTM 390 Duke received a TFT display back in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 received a vertically-stacked TFT screen in early 2020. Moreover, even the upcoming Benelli 302S replacement will most likely receive a colour display.

Apart from a colour TFT screen, the bikes may also be updated with ride-by-wire and slipper-cutch, but nothing is confirmed yet.

2020 BMW G 310 R spy image. Credits: Youtube/Abhinav Bhatt

In terms of mechanicals, the previous 313 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine will be updated with the latest BS 6 emission standard. In the previous avatar, the engine delivered 34 PS and 28 Nm of peak torque, and came paired to a 6-speed transmission. The output figures are likely to remain unchanged.

(Also Read: BMW Motorrad India teases 2020 S 1000 XR ahead of launch)

The pricing will certainly see a hike, previously the G 310 R was known to retail at ₹2.99 lakh and the BMW G 310 GS costed ₹3.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).