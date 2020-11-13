Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched in India on November 6. Now the company is gearing up to introduce the bike in the foreign markets including Europe and America. The company has announced that demand for its bikes is going up in the international markets.

Currently, only Argentina has a Royal Enfield assembly plant outside India. This was established earlier this year in September. This plant currently assembles Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Chances are that Meteor 350 will also be added to the lineup which will enable the company to cover a larger area worldwide.

The company announced earlier this year that it has expanded its customer touch points to five stores in Argentina and it has 31 exclusive stores and 40 other retail touch points in the Latin American countries.

In India, the Meteor 350 currently starts from ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level Fireball trim and extends up to ₹1.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec Supernova trim. As far as foreign markets go, prices for the Meteor 350 will be kept much higher there for obvious reasons.

After Meteor 350, Royal Enfield is planning to launch the new-gen Classic 350 motorcycle in India which is expected to break cover in the first-quarter of next year. The new Classic 350 will be the company's second model in the lineup to receive 'Tripper Navigation' or turn-by-turn navigation feature. (More details here)