Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced that it will commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa. Royal Enfield partnered with Grupo Simpa back in 2018 which is the local distributor in the country for RE.

This is going to be the first time in RE's modern history that its bikes will be assembled and produced outside the firm’s manufacturing sites in Chennai, India. The company announced that the event for the local assembly announcement was attended by Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina.

Royal Enfield entered the Argentinian bike market back in March 2018. It came up with its first store in Vicente Lopez, Buenos Aires. Since then, RE has expanded its customer touch points to five stores in Argentina which is among the biggest mid-capacity bike markets in Latin America. Overall, the retro bike maker has 31 exclusive stores and 40 other retail touch points in all of Latin American countries.

RE's Argentinien assembly unit will be based at Grupo Simpa’s facility situated in Campana, Buenos Aires. This plant will be responsible for assembling three models - Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Production of these models will start from this month.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “With a strategic view to cater to growing demand and to gain significant market advantage, we have been pursuing our plans to set up local assembly units across specific markets in the Asia Pacific region and across South America. In the first of these, we are very happy to announce the first CKD assembly plant in Argentina.