MG Comet EV: Review in pics
MG Comet EV is the second all-electric vehicle from the company in India, after the ZS EV.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 11:58 AM 1/11 MG Motor India is ready with its second all-electric offering after the ZS EV. This time, it is a much smaller electric car and the Comet EV promises to be a viable urban mobility option. 2/11 The MG Comet EV is the smallest EV in India at present and is a two-door, four-seat vehicle. It is available in two dual-tone and three single-tone colour options while MG is also offering a host of graphic stickers to choose from. 3/11 The Comet EV design is highlighted by a light bar and split headlight units on the face. It stands on 12-inch steel wheels. 4/11 The charging socket is located just under the light bar. 5/11 The Comet EV has a boxy design with large windows for those in the front, fixed vertical windows for those at rear and a straight C-Pillar portion. 6/11 The rear of the Comet EV is highlighted by a stretched LED light bar and twin tail light units. The overall design is quite quirky and will take time to get used to. 7/11 The cabin of MG Comet EV is clean and relatively upmarket, complete with grey upholstery, two 12.25-inch display screens, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage options even though there is no dashboard. 8/11 Space is at a premium at the back and entry is courtesy a slide and tumble function on the front passenger seat. There is hardly any boot space to speak about but the rear seats do fold in a split format. 9/11 The MG Comet EV has a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a single, rear-axle mounted motor. It offers 41 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The steering is light and the EV has three drive modes to choose from. 10/11 A relatively high ground clearance helps Comet EV sail over most speed breakers and at moderate speeds, it can be a delight to move this car through congested roads. A turning radius of just 4.2 meters helps too while the top speed is limited to 100 kmph. 11/11 MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at ₹7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV. But it will take more than competetive pricing to make this a common sight on Indian roads.
27 Apr 2023, 11:58 AM IST