What's different about MG Comet EV Gamer Edition?

It is a heavily accessorized, limited-edition version of the electric car
It has been designed in partnership with one of India's top gamers, Naman Mathur
It commands a premium of ₹65,000 and is available on all three trims
Exterior upgrades include special accents on the wheel and door
There is gamer-themed side molding, wheel covers, and fog lamp garnish
The stickers on the B-pillar are inspired by a gaming console
One also gets a dual-tone paint option finished in black and neon purple
The decals on the bonnet read 'Gamer' while there's a larger 'Comet' decal on the roof
Cabin gets gamer-themed seat covers, steering wheel, purple inserts