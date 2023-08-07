What's different about MG Comet EV Gamer Edition?

Published Aug 07, 2023

It is a heavily accessorized, limited-edition version of the electric car

It has been designed in partnership with one of India's top gamers, Naman Mathur

It commands a premium of 65,000 and is available on all three trims

 Exterior upgrades include special accents on the wheel and door

There is gamer-themed side molding, wheel covers, and fog lamp garnish

The stickers on the B-pillar are inspired by a gaming console

 One also gets a dual-tone paint option finished in black and neon purple

The decals on the bonnet read 'Gamer' while there's a larger 'Comet' decal on the roof

Cabin gets gamer-themed seat covers, steering wheel, purple inserts
There are no mechanical changes on the car. For detailed report...
